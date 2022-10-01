Pilut has been playing well for the Sabres after a couple of seasons in the KHL, Buffalo Hockey Beat reports.

Pilut was poised to be a regular on the Sabres blueline in 2020 but decided to sign in the KHL when Buffalo would not give him a one-way contract. He returns to the Sabres (on a two-way deal) and while he is likely a depth defenseman heading into the regular season, he has looked very good thus far and could be a veteran presence on the team at the age of 26. He had 11 assists in 40 games with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL last season.