Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Production slowing down
Pilut has just one point throughout his past 12 games.
Pilut started out with five points in his first dozen contests, but has just a single point in the following 12 outings. His early production level wasn't likely to be constant, but he's capable of producing more than he has been in recent times. It doesn't help that the Sabres have had eight defensemen on the roster, forcing Pilut to sit out three games during this stretch. With the Buffalo blueline a little banged up, he doesn't have to worry about a shortage of ice time for now.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...