Pilut has just one point throughout his past 12 games.

Pilut started out with five points in his first dozen contests, but has just a single point in the following 12 outings. His early production level wasn't likely to be constant, but he's capable of producing more than he has been in recent times. It doesn't help that the Sabres have had eight defensemen on the roster, forcing Pilut to sit out three games during this stretch. With the Buffalo blueline a little banged up, he doesn't have to worry about a shortage of ice time for now.