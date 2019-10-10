Pilut , who underwent shoulder surgery in May, has started skating with his teammates in a non-contact role and could be ready for game action in about two weeks, Bill Hoppe of The Buffalo News reports.

Pilut was a player on the rise at one point last season and got a callup to the Sabres with high hopes, but like a lot of youngsters he had some ups and downs and ultimately finished his season in the AHL before getting hurt in the AHL playoffs. The Sabres are off to a hot start and are fine on defense right now, but if Pilut can get healthy and progress his game a step or two, he'll be toward the top of the callup list once again.