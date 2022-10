Pilut has been recalled from AHL Rochester on Friday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Pilut was recalled due to the injuries suffered by Henri Jokiharju (face) and Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body) in Buffalo's last two games. Pilut spent the last two seasons in the KHL before returning to the Sabres. He had two assists in three games with the AHL's Amerks before his recall.