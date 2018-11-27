Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Recalled from minors
Pilut was promoted from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
Pilut won't slot into the lineup versus San Jose on Tuesday and instead will provide emergency depth on the blue line. If he does take the ice for the Sabres at some point, it would mark the Swede's first NHL contest. The youngster is likely to spend the bulk of the year in the minors and figures to head back down sooner or later.
