The Sabres reassigned Pilut to AHL Rochester on Friday.

Pilut can't seem to find his footing at the top level, failing to tally a point while registering a minus-4 rating over 11 games with the Sabres this season. In stark contrast, Pilut owns 22 tallies (six goals) and a plus-8 rating with Rochester. Still just 24, the Swede will recollect himself in the minors and aim to rejoin the club at a later time.