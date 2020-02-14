Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Returned to AHL
The Sabres reassigned Pilut to AHL Rochester on Friday.
Pilut can't seem to find his footing at the top level, failing to tally a point while registering a minus-4 rating over 11 games with the Sabres this season. In stark contrast, Pilut owns 22 tallies (six goals) and a plus-8 rating with Rochester. Still just 24, the Swede will recollect himself in the minors and aim to rejoin the club at a later time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.