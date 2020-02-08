Play

The Sabres reassigned Pilut to AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) returned to action Friday against the Rangers, so the Sabres are no longer in need of Pilut's services on the back end. The 24-year-old Swede will return to a featured role with Rochester, where he's racked up 22 points in 30 games this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories