Pilut will be in the lineup for Friday's game in Washington.

Pilut has only played in six games so far, but he picked up a pair of assists in the last three games. He has plenty of offensive potential, racking up 22 points in 16 AHL games. This has led to him landing on Rasmus Ristolainen's pairing, giving Pilut a great opportunity to succeed.

