Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Riding the pine
Pilut will be a healthy scratch for Friday's tilt with the Rangers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Pilut has been held off the scoresheet in his 10 contests with Buffalo this season. He played just 12:40 of ice time during Thursday's loss to Detroit. He will come out of the lineup with Rasmus Dahlin (lower body) making his return.
