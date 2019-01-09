Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Scores first career goal
Pilut buried his first NHL goal in Tuesday's 5-1 over the Devils.
Pilut was scratched four games ago, but in the three games since, he has an assist, a plus-4 rating, and now his first career goal. He also picked up 10 PIM in Tuesday's affair, placing him all over the scoresheet. He now has five points in 12 games, and should start appearing on more fantasy radars.
