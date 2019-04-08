Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Sent down to AHL
Pilut was assigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.
Pilut figures to suit up Monday when Rochester takes on Cleveland. In 28 AHL games, the defenseman scored four goals and added 22 assists this season, far better than his NHL production, which was limited to just six points in 33 appearances in 2018-19.
