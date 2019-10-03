The Sabres assigned Pilut (shoulder) to AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Pilut has been sidelined since mid-May while recovering from shoulder surgery, so it's going to take awhile for him to get into game shape. He'll be a call-up candidate if and when the Sabres are dealing with injuries at defense later this season, but Buffalo added a lot of blue-line depth via several key offseason moves, so Pilut will almost certainly spend most of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.