Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Sent packing
The Sabres assigned Pilut (shoulder) to AHL Rochester on Thursday.
Pilut has been sidelined since mid-May while recovering from shoulder surgery, so it's going to take awhile for him to get into game shape. He'll be a call-up candidate if and when the Sabres are dealing with injuries at defense later this season, but Buffalo added a lot of blue-line depth via several key offseason moves, so Pilut will almost certainly spend most of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.