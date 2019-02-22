Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Sent to AHL
Pilut is being sent down to Rochester of the AHL.
Pilut started out strong, but posted just a single point in his past 13 games. He was a healthy scratch during Thursday's contest in Tampa Bay. The Sabres have plenty of depth on defense, so he'll go to the AHL in order for the team to bring up more forwards, and give Pilut a chance to play more meaningful minutes.
