Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Sent to minors without debut
Pilut was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Pilut was called up Wednesday and hoped to make his NHL debut, but he was sent home empty-handed. The 22-year-old has had tons of success with Rochester, racking up 22 goals in 15 games.
