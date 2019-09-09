Pilut (shoulder) is expected to return to the ice in mid-October.

Pilut's timeline after his shoulder surgery was 5-6 months, so it appears he is on track in his recovery. The defender should push for a role with the Sabres, but will likely need to spend some time in the minors as well. Last season, the 22-year-old saw action in 33 contests for Buffalo, in which he notched one goal, five helpers and 37 shots while averaging 17:25 of ice time.