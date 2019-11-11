Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Shipped down to minors
Pilut was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.
With the club making its way back from Sweden, carrying an eighth defensemen was no longer necessary, so Pilut will head back to the Americans. The 23-year-old has put up six points in eight minor-league games, which could earn him another look down the stretch. The move to demote Pilut may also be an indication that Marco Scandella (lower body) is nearing a return to the lineup.
