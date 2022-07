Pilut signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Sabres on Friday.

Pilut spent the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign with the KHL's Traktor Chelyabinsk, picking up 11 assists through 40 contests. Pilut is expected to remain in Russia for the 2022-23 season, so Buffalo presumably signed him to this one-year deal just to retain his NHL rights.