Pilut scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Pilut hasn't shown much of a scoring touch in his NHL career, but he netted the game-winner at 13:28 of the second period Monday. He also assisted on a Jeff Skinner tally. Pilut now has three points in 17 contests this year and nine points in 63 outings overall, and he doesn't add much else in the way of non-scoring production. The 26-year-old appears set to continue as a rotational defensive depth option for the Sabres while Jacob Bryson (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (lower body) and Owen Power (lower body) are all sidelined.