Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Won't go Monday
Pilut (illness) will not play in Monday's game against Washington, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.
Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger, speaking to the media Monday morning, said he was planning to go with the same defense as in Philadelphia. That news rules out Pilut for a second straight game. Pilut's next chance to play will come in Montreal on Thursday.
