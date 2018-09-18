Ullmark saved 20-of-21 shots in two periods of action during Monday's 4-1 win over Columbus.

Ullmark drew the start and already looked to be in midseason form, with the lone blemish coming on a goal from David Savard. After spending most of the last three years with AHL Rochester, the 25-year-old Swede should see a good amount playing time with Buffalo behind Carter Hutton.