Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Allows one goal Monday
Ullmark saved 20-of-21 shots in two periods of action during Monday's 4-1 win over Columbus.
Ullmark drew the start and already looked to be in midseason form, with the lone blemish coming on a goal from David Savard. After spending most of the last three years with AHL Rochester, the 25-year-old Swede should see a good amount playing time with Buffalo behind Carter Hutton.
