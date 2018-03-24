Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Allows single goal in loss to Habs
Ullmark saved 21 of 22 shots during Friday's 3-0 loss to Montreal.
The 24-year-old Swede has stopped 105 of 112 shots for a .938 save percentage through four appearances this season, which is particularly impressive when starting in front of a basement-dwelling club. Where Ullmark fits into the Buffalo goaltending pecking order for the remainder of this season and leading into the 2018-19 campaign is up in the air, and even with his solid play, fantasy expectations for the remainder of this year should probably be kept in check.
