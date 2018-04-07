Ullmark (concussion) isn't likely to be available for Saturday's season finale against the Panthers, as Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports Chad Johnson will start with Adam Wilcox potentially entering later in the contest for his NHL debut.

Ullmark traveled with the Sabres for the final two games against the Lightning and Panthers, respectively, but it doesn't sound like he'll dress. The Swede only drew into five games for the Swords this season, but perhaps he should've seen more action as he turned up sterling ratios (2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage) despite winning only one game. He'll be playing for a new contract in the 2018-19 campaign.