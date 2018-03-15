Ullmark is not with the team as he awaits the birth of his child, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Given that Ullmark is the team's third option between the pipes, the Sabres should be fine without his services for a couple of days if necessary. Robin Lehner and Chad Johnson will continue to work in the crease for Buffalo, but the 24-year-old netminder should receive some opportunities down the stretch with the club out of playoff contention.