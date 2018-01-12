Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Back in AHL for heavy slate
Ullmark was sent down to AHL Rochester on Friday.
The AHL's Amerks will be busy with four games on schedule during the Sabres' bye week, so it only makes sense for No. 3 goalie Ullmark to head back to the team's top development affiliate. He frustrated the Blue Jackets in his season debut Thursday, setting aside 44 of 45 shots for a home win.
