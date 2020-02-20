Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Back in skates
Ullmark (leg) has resumed skating, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic Buffalo reports.
Ullmark is clearly making progress in his recovery, but there's still no timeline for his return to game action. The next step in his rehab will involve facing shots from his teammates in practice, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
