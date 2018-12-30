Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Back to practice
Ullmark (illness) returned to practice and is expected to be available for Monday's game versus the Islanders, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Expect the team to send Scott Wedgewood back to AHL Rochester as a result. Carter Hutton lost his fifth straight start Saturday versus the Bruins, so the Sabres may look for a change of pace Monday by playing Ullmark, who is 8-1-3 this season with a .922 save percentage and 2.71 GAA.
