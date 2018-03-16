Ullmark (personal) returned to practice Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark was away from the team for the birth of his child Thursday. The Swede has only appeared in one NHL game this season, but it was a rousing success as he set aside 44 of 45 shots in a home win over the Blue Jackets on Jan. 11. Head coach Phil Housley has indicated that he'd like to give Ullmark some looks as the season draws to a close; Ullmark is Buffalo's top goaltending prospect and in 42 games with AHL Rochester this season he has a .923 save percentage. With Chad Johnson set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, Ullmark is in line to be the back up next season.