Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Bad night all around
Ullmark made 27 saves in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday night.
He allowed four goals. It was an adventure in net all night for Ullmark, who was out of shape and off-angle all night long. He had no idea where the puck was on many long shots off the backboards. And rebounds were a game of roulette. Ullmark is better than this, but he's hard to trust right now. This was his fourth loss in five games.
