Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice during morning skate, an indication that he'll serve as the team's starter for Tuesday night's contest versus the Blues, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Ullmark is 3-1-0 with a 2.77 GAA and .916 save percentage over his previous four starts and is looking for his fourth win in five games. St. Louis comes into the game having suffered back-to-back losses following four straight wins. Tuesday is the first of two meetings between St. Louis and Buffalo this season.