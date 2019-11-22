Ullmark stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's lethal power play was Ullmark's undoing in this one, as two of Boston's three goals came with the extra man. Ullmark's lost four of his past five starts, but he remains in the mix for playing time with alternative Carter Hutton having failed to notch a win in any of his past six starts.