Ullmark will tend the twine for Thursday's home tilt with Detroit, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark is stuck in a five-game losing streak, in which he posted a 3.51 GAA and .874 save percentage. With nothing left on the line for the Sabres this season, the team will likely split the duties between Ullmark and Carter Hutton, including the upcoming back-to-back versus the Islanders and Blue Jackets on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.