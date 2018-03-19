Ullmark will patrol the blue paint in Monday's meeting with Nashville.

When Ullmark was called up March 13 -- under non-emergency conditions -- it was a pretty good indication the Sabres wanted to see what they have in the 24-year-old. Neither Chad Johnson nor Robin Lehner are under contract next season, and Ullmark's performance down the stretch will likely weigh heavily into the organization's decision on what to do in the crease for 2018-19.