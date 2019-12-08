Ullmark will get the road start for Sunday's game against the Oilers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark has been on a roll in his past five starts, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.82 GAA and .921 save percentage in that span. The 26-year-old will have to make the saves count Sunday, as the Edmonton offense ranks second-to-last in shots for per game this season (28.5). In two appearances against the Oilers in his career, Ullmark is 0-1-0 stopping just 27 of 33 shots.