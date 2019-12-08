Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Between pipes Sunday
Ullmark will get the road start for Sunday's game against the Oilers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark has been on a roll in his past five starts, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.82 GAA and .921 save percentage in that span. The 26-year-old will have to make the saves count Sunday, as the Edmonton offense ranks second-to-last in shots for per game this season (28.5). In two appearances against the Oilers in his career, Ullmark is 0-1-0 stopping just 27 of 33 shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.