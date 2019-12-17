Ullmark will tend the twine against the Maple Leafs on the road Tuesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Ullmark will make his fifth consecutive start for the Sabres, having gone undefeated in regulation in his last four along with a .919 save percentage. The Swede figures to continue carrying the load for Buffalo the rest of the way and is on pace to set new career highs for games played and wins by topping his 37 and 15, respectively, from last year.