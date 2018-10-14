Ullmark turned aside all 36 shots Saturday, earning a 3-0 win over Arizona.

That's a heck of a way for Ullmark to make his season debut. Granted, Arizona isn't a top offensive squad, but shutting out any team is an accomplishment, and the Swede faced a fair amount of shots in the process. He remains the backup, but performances like this might make Phil Housley trust him a little more.