Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Blanks Coyotes
Ullmark turned aside all 36 shots Saturday, earning a 3-0 win over Arizona.
That's a heck of a way for Ullmark to make his season debut. Granted, Arizona isn't a top offensive squad, but shutting out any team is an accomplishment, and the Swede faced a fair amount of shots in the process. He remains the backup, but performances like this might make Phil Housley trust him a little more.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...