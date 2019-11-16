Ullmark will tend the home twine in Saturday's matchup against the Senators, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Ullmark will take the crease in the first leg of back-to-back contests. The 26-year-old backstop's play has been inconsistent, as he allowed at least three goals in four of the last five games. The other contest was a 41-save shutout. Ullmark has a good shot at his fourth win of the year, however, as the Senators have scored just 2.56 goals per road contest.