Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Ullmark will tend the home twine in Saturday's matchup against the Senators, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Ullmark will take the crease in the first leg of back-to-back contests. The 26-year-old backstop's play has been inconsistent, as he allowed at least three goals in four of the last five games. The other contest was a 41-save shutout. Ullmark has a good shot at his fourth win of the year, however, as the Senators have scored just 2.56 goals per road contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.