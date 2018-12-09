Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Buckles in third period
Ullmark stopped 35 of 41 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.
Jack Eichel staked him to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Ullmark couldn't make it hold up and Philly finally broke the game open with four goals in the third. The 25-year-old netminder has been seeing plenty of rubber lately behind a fairly young Sabres defense -- he's faced at least 30 shots in six straight games and more than 40 in two of his last three, posting a .901 save percentage over that stretch. Carter Hutton is currently nursing an upper-body injury, but with Buffalo getting a few days off until they next take the ice Tuesday against the Kings, the club may not have to lean on Ullmark too heavily.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...