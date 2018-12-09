Ullmark stopped 35 of 41 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.

Jack Eichel staked him to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Ullmark couldn't make it hold up and Philly finally broke the game open with four goals in the third. The 25-year-old netminder has been seeing plenty of rubber lately behind a fairly young Sabres defense -- he's faced at least 30 shots in six straight games and more than 40 in two of his last three, posting a .901 save percentage over that stretch. Carter Hutton is currently nursing an upper-body injury, but with Buffalo getting a few days off until they next take the ice Tuesday against the Kings, the club may not have to lean on Ullmark too heavily.