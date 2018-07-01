Ullmark has a new goaltending teammate after the Sabres signed Carter Hutton on the first day of free agency.

Ullmark was No. 1 in name after the Sabres bounced fellow Swede Robin Lehner last week, but the team was never going to fully hand over the reigns to the unproven Ullmark at this stage of his career. The Hutton signing was a good move for the organization, as it now has a veteran who the team thinks has the statistical makeup to thrive in a bigger role now that he'll finally have a chance to carry a team, while he's also said to have a good veteran locker room presence, one that should allow him to be a good mentor for the 24-year-old Ullmark.