Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Burned by Flames in OT
Ullmark turned aside 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.
The 26-year-old netminder played well enough to earn a point, but the win slipped away after Buffalo took a 2-1 lead early in the third period. That continues a rough November for Ullmark, who's posted a 2-4-1 record in seven starts with a 3.18 GAA and .899 save percentage.
