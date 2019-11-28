Ullmark turned aside 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

The 26-year-old netminder played well enough to earn a point, but the win slipped away after Buffalo took a 2-1 lead early in the third period. That continues a rough November for Ullmark, who's posted a 2-4-1 record in seven starts with a 3.18 GAA and .899 save percentage.