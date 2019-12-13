Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Busy in win
Ullmark made 36 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over Nashville.
Ullmark improved to 6-1-1 in his past eight starts, as he's solidified himself as the top option in Buffalo's net. The game was tied 3-3 after two periods, but Ullmark kept Nashville's top-five offense off the board in the third, allowing Victor Olofsson's tie-breaking goal to stand up as the game-winner.
