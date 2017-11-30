Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Called up for practice
Ullmark was called up from AHL Rochester on Thursday. However, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald clarifies that the transaction was made "just for practice."
Since it doesn't sound like Ullmark will draw into any games at the highest level upon this recall, his fantasy value will remain negligible. Buffalo's sixth-round (163rd overall) draft choice from 2012 has gone 9-3-0 with a 2.86 GAA and .919 save percentage with the Americans this season.
