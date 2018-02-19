Ullmark (upper body) was promoted from the minors Monday.

Whatever upper-body malady was affecting Ullmark appears to have passed as the Sabres will need him to fill out the lineup against the Capitals on Monday due to Robin Lehner's (upper body) injury. The 24-year-old Ullmark was outstanding in his lone NHL appearances this season, as he stopped 44 of 45 shots in a win over Columbus on Jan. 11. Depending on how long Lehner is sidelined, Ullmark could challenge Chad Johnson for starts.