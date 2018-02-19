Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Called up from AHL Rochester
Ullmark (upper body) was promoted from the minors Monday.
Whatever upper-body malady was affecting Ullmark appears to have passed as the Sabres will need him to fill out the lineup against the Capitals on Monday due to Robin Lehner's (upper body) injury. The 24-year-old Ullmark was outstanding in his lone NHL appearances this season, as he stopped 44 of 45 shots in a win over Columbus on Jan. 11. Depending on how long Lehner is sidelined, Ullmark could challenge Chad Johnson for starts.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...