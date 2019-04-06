Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Capping off season in Detroit
Ullmark will defend the road net from the Red Wings on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark gets the final start of the season for the Sabres, who experienced their fair share of growing pains in a failed bid to make the playoffs. The Swede is 14-14-5 with a 3.17 GAA and .904 save percentage. He'll look to finish with a winning record after Saturday's contest against a Detroit club that saw its six-game winning streak snapped at the hands (er, flippers?) of the Penguins on Thursday.
