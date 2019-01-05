Ullmark will stake out in front of the road goal for Saturday's game against the Bruins.

Ullmark has been brilliant this season, as he's posted a 9-1-3 record (two shutouts), 2.73 GAA and .922 save percentage over 14 games. The Swede carries a career-best four-game winning streak into hostile territory against a Bruins club averaging 3.68 goals per game at TD Garden this season -- third-best in the NHL.