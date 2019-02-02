Ullmark took over for Carter Hutton to begin the third period in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks, stopping five of seven shots.

The 25-year-old wasn't much better than Hutton in this one, and Ullmark now has just one win in his last seven outings, posting a rough 3.25 GAA and .891 save percentage over that stretch. With both goalies struggling right now, expect the Sabres to keep alternating them until one or the other heats up.

More News
Our Latest Stories