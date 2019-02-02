Ullmark took over for Carter Hutton to begin the third period in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks, stopping five of seven shots.

The 25-year-old wasn't much better than Hutton in this one, and Ullmark now has just one win in his last seven outings, posting a rough 3.25 GAA and .891 save percentage over that stretch. With both goalies struggling right now, expect the Sabres to keep alternating them until one or the other heats up.