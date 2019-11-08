Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Comes up short in homecoming
Ullmark made 31 saves in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.
Getting the start in the first game of a two-night set in Stockholm to wrap up this year's NHL Global Series, the 26-year-old Swede was by far the busier of the two netminders in this one -- Tampa outshot Buffalo 34-22 -- and while Ullmark made some nice stops, he couldn't make enough of them to get Buffalo the win. Playing behind a young blue line is taking its toll on Ullmark's numbers, and he's 3-3-1 through seven games with a 3.12 GAA despite a solid .915 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.