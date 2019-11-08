Ullmark made 31 saves in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

Getting the start in the first game of a two-night set in Stockholm to wrap up this year's NHL Global Series, the 26-year-old Swede was by far the busier of the two netminders in this one -- Tampa outshot Buffalo 34-22 -- and while Ullmark made some nice stops, he couldn't make enough of them to get Buffalo the win. Playing behind a young blue line is taking its toll on Ullmark's numbers, and he's 3-3-1 through seven games with a 3.12 GAA despite a solid .915 save percentage.