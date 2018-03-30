Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Concussed but remains day-to-day
Ullmark is day-to-day with a concussion, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
Making matters worse for the Sabres, No. 1 goalie Robin Lehner sustained a lower-body injury in Thursday's loss to Detroit and is day-to-day as well. Adam Wilcox was promoted from AHL Rochester to shore up the team's depth in goal, but given the team's last-place standing in the league and calling up an AHL netminder out of necessity, this is a situation worth avoiding altogether if you can help it.
