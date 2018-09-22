Ullmark set aside 27 of 31 shots in Friday's 5-3 preseason road loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Sabres jumped out to an early lead thanks to a goal from Notre Dame product Andrew Oglevie, but the Buds would respond with three unanswered goals in the first period, including John Tavares' third goal of the preseason. Listed at 6-foot-4, 221 pounds, Ullmark naturally leaves little space for opponents to work, but the Swede will need to work on his rebound control in order to keep his ratios at a respectable level this season. Ullmark owns a career 2.52 GAA and .917 save percentage, which is about what you can expect from a backup tender.