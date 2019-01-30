Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Covering road net
Ullmark will start in goal Wednesday night versus host Dallas, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Buffalo will play for the second time in as many days, whereas Ullmark's opponent happens to be a well-rested Stars team that hasn't seen game ice since it grounded the Jets 4-2 on Jan. 19. The Swede continues to be one of the league's better backups, carrying a 10-4-3 record (two shutouts), 2.93 GAA and .914 save percentage over 19 games this season.
