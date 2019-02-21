Ullmark will start in goal against host Tampa Bay on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark reportedly will be countered by Andrei Vasilevskiy, who appears to be the odds-on favorite to win the Vezina Trophy. The matchup leaves a lot to be desired since the Bolts also feature the league's top offense at 3.90 goals per game, plus the Swede permitted five goals on 30 shots in a regulation loss to the Presidents' Trophy frontrunners back on Jan. 12.